A teenager with special needs disappeared early Thursday morning after police said she ran out the back door of her family's home in Steele Creek.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 18-year-old Leah L'Shae Kelley left her home on Savannah Creek Drive around 12:30 a.m. after arguing with her mother. Detectives said Kelley was showing signs of distress and damaging stuff in her bedroom when her mother called 911 for help.

Charlotte Fire was called to assist in the search. CMPD also called in K-9 units and a helicopter.

Kelley frequents Walmart on S. Tryon and gas stations in the area. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911 immediately.

UPDATE: Police said Kelley returned home Thursday evening then left again. Officers found her walking on S. Tryon near Carowinds Blvd. Kelley was not hurt.