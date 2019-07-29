COLUMBIA, S.C. — The hot weather will continue Tuesday with high temperatures climbing into the middle 90s.

The humidity will start to build back into the area by the middle of the week. The chance for rain will return to area as well.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will in the middle 90s. Our forecast model is indicating there will be a small chance of an isolated shower or storm east of I-95, but most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday a few isolated showers or storms will be possible. Highs will again be in the middle 90s.

The chance for rain will increase Thursday and Friday. Storms will be possible Thursday, but there will be a slightly better chance for rain Friday.

Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 90s, but Friday temperatures may be a little cooler with more clouds and rain.