TEXAS, USA — "We, as a society, are facing a serious health risk that we are just beginning to understand."

That's how Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System started out a memorandum to President and agency directors of the TAMU System.

The memorandum bans vaping and e-cigarettes from "every inch of the Texas A&M system."

The letter continues with Sharp's comment that the "health threat is serious enough that I want to see the ban include every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System."

The ban will also extend to every research facility and all System properties.

It is expected to be implemented "as soon as is practical."

Read the full memo below: