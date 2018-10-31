WACO, Texas — State Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that a Killeen couple pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and production of child pornography.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Christopher Almaguer and his wife, 27-year-old Sarah Rashelle Almaguer each face 15 to 30 years in federal prison on each of the two counts.

Paxton said in a news release that the couple admitted in court in December that they uploaded sexually explicit videos of themselves sexually assaulting children as young as 8 months old.

According to court records, investigators compiled a list of at least 25 victims from the Central Texas area, ranging in age from infancy to 14 years old.

Christopher and Rashelle Almaguer remain in custody since their arrests in February.

The couple is expected to be sentenced Jan. 29.

