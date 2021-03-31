Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker dies days after he was shot while on duty last Friday

Chad Walker was reported shot in the head and abdomen by DeArthur Pinson Jr. near Mexia, the Texas DPS Officers Association reported.

HILLCREST, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker died Wednesday, according to the Texas DPS.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol," a post on the Texas DPS Facebook page said. "A beloved father and husband, Trooper Walker was one of DPS’ finest. His dedication to duty and his selfless sacrifice, in both life and his death, will never be forgotten."

Walker was admitted to Baylor Scott & White’s Hillcrest hospital in Waco last Friday after he was shot in the head and abdomen while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia, Texas, the Texas DPS Officers Association said in a release Saturday.

Before he could approach the vehicle on FM 2448 and Highway 84, the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., appeared from the vehicle with a handgun and shot Walker, the association said.

Pinson Jr. fled the scene and triggered a Blue Alert across the state. On Saturday, he was found barricaded inside a home off Highway 84 near Mexia where he shot and killed himself, the association reported.

Walker was transported to the hospital where he was put on life support, according to a statement on the DPS Facebook.

"After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the Baylor Scott and White medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor," the statement reads.

Walker died Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and four children – a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.

A GoFundMe was set up to help his family with medical, travel and funeral expenses.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Governor Greg Abbott later released a statement on the death of Walker. Abbott asked Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday to honor Trooper Walker and all officers in Texas.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," Abbott said in the statement. "Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."