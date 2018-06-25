A'ja Wilson's statue hasn't been built yet but this is just as good. Not only is the former Gamecock star up for the ESPY's best college athlete award but she'll have a lasting impact at USC.

Sheila and Morris Cregger have endowed a scholarship in A'ja name. The scholarship will go to a member of the women's basketball team on a yearly basis and will be given out by Dawn Staley.

The Creggers also endowed a scholarship in honor of former USC player Aleighsa Welch. They also donated funds to help renovate the South Carolina track and field facilities.

A'ja's scholarship will be equal to a full ride athletic scholarship.



© 2018 WLTX