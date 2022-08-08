The FBI is hiring, and you just might be who they're looking for

The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for.

Special Agent Daniel Rodriguez says it’s important their workforce reflects the community it serves.

“It allows us to bring in those unique perspectives, different ways of thinking, processing information, different ways of analyzing, so that when we encounter difficult challenges that we need to overcome, we can turn to our colleagues,” said Rodriguez.

The application process takes about a year to complete.

To learn more about the FBI’s open positions, sign up for the FBI’s diversity agent recruitment event here.