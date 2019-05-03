The Winter War is finally here. HBO debuted its trailer for the final season of "Game of Thrones" Tuesday.

After months of teasers, fans of of the Emmy-winning hit HBO show finally got to see what the final season has in store for Jon Snow, the Starks, Daenerys Targaryn, Tyrion Lannister and other beloved characters..

Fans have been waiting almost two years for the return of "Game of Thrones." The first episode of the new season will premiere on April 14. The trailer shows glimpses of an epic battle sequence that will last an entire episode of the shorter season.

With only six episodes remaining, there are still several questions to be answered. We last saw Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryn cozying up in the bedroom, but how will their relationship change when they realize they're related? The Night King is on his way to Westeros, and he has an Ice Dragon with him. Will Daanerys' dragons be able to take on the white walkers now that one of their own has been taken? Of course, the ultimate question remains: Who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of it all?

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO on April 14. Watch the new trailer here.