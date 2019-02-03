SUITLAND, Md. — The family of a one-year-old boy from Washington, DC who died Thursday says their pain is unspeakable. Prince George's County police say Paxton Davis was assaulted by an 11-year-old girl he was left alone with and died a few days later.

"The pain caused to our family is unspeakable," the victim's family said in a statement on a GoFundMe account that was set up to help pay for the funeral. "He was a happy, energetic and loved little boy that just turned one on February 8th."

The GoFundMe account appears to have been set up by the victim's aunt, though signed by "the Davis and Jennings Family."

"We are hurt, shocked and confused by this chain of events," the statement says.

Prince George's County police held a news conference on the homicide investigation on Friday. Maj. Brian Reilly, commander of PGPD's Criminal Investigation Division said the incident happened on Pearl Drive in Suitland on Sunday. Reilly confirmed a family who lives in the neighborhood, called The Verona at Suitland Metro, was babysitting Paxton. Police say an 11-year-old was left alone with Paxton while her mother ran an errand. When an adult returned to the home, Paxton was suffering from severe injuries.

"Our investigation reveals that our respondent in this case, an 11-year-old girl, had sole care and custody of the one-year-old," said Reilly. "And when our detectives interviewed her she admitted that she assaulted Paxton and ultimately the injuries she caused resulted in his death."

Donovan Turner lives on Pearl Drive, but wasn't home at the time of the crime. He said Paxton's death has been a wake up call for him.

"We gotta watch out for kids that’s in the neighborhood, period," said Turner.

Paxton died on Thursday. His family said in their online statement they have learned the 11-year-old girl had severe anger issues. Police have not addressed that claim.

"Our little guy was taken from us in the absolute worst way, and we hope that his story will bring awareness to child on child crimes," said the statement.

Police have said the motive is still under investigation. The respondent, the 11-year-old, is being held in juvenile detention.

Investigators say they can't yet say if they'll charge the adult who left the 11-year-old home alone with Paxton.