COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Governor Henry McMaster received a standing ovation on Wednesday night after addressing education reform during his third State of the State address.

"Send me these reforms and I will support them 100 percent," explained Governor McMaster, when speaking on a plan to put education reform bills in motion.

He addressed setting aside $100 million to help bring new jobs and investment to the poorest school districts through the "Rural School District Economic Development Closing Fund."

McMaster also spoke on changing the funding formula for public education.

Representative Rita Allison, Chair of the House Education and Public Works committee, was pleased with his points on education reform.

"I think he made it very clear that we have work to do and how well education and economic development go together," says Rep. Allison, R-Spartanburg. "He pointed out that we have some 60,000 jobs in South Carolina that we do not have skill or educated labor for. So I think he really understands how important education is in this state."

"My executive budget calls for a five percent teacher pay raise totaling $155 million," says Gov. McMaster. "This will increase average teacher salaries above the southeastern average."

While lawmakers agreed with the raise in salary, there think there should be a higher increase if possible.

"If you can get to six or seven percent, you would be doing something," says House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland. "I don't think that we can get there this year, but we need to tell our teachers that we are serious. We need to tell our students we need to look forward in 2030 so that public education in this state is free."

"At current salary levels they cannot rent an apartment, have a car, pay their student loans and eat," says Senator Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland. "A 10 percent raise will help the best and the brightest stay here and get a job in South Carolina."

"I think the governor gets it right conceptually a lot," says Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington. "I think the challenge is still going to be with the General Assembly to still do the math. He talked about $150 million to raise teacher salaries to the southeastern average and that's true if you only look at first-year teacher pay. We've got to add another $120 million or so to be able to bring all teachers up to the southeastern average."

"I just came back from Phoenix, AZ mid December," says Rep. Carl Anderson, D-Georgetown. "Arizona gave 20 percent, 10 the first year and five the next two years. I'd like to see us do more than five percent."

Overall, lawmakers are optimistic that they will all be able to work together to make changes to education in the Palmetto State.

"For the first time since I've been here we have all, the leadership of the House, the leadership of the Senate and the governor's office on the same page when it comes to education," says Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

"The first step is to set out the vision and I think the Governor set out what he would like to see happen," says Sen. Shane Massey, Senate Majority Leader. "Now the hard part is to get in there and figure out the details and make it pass and that's going to take a lot of effort from a lot of people, but I think we started off on a good spot."

Governor McMaster also addressed having a student resource officer in every school as well as giving all schools access to mental health counselors, saying "the time to act is now."



