PORTLAND, Ore. — Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft and owned the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, has died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, his family announced Monday.

Allen was 65 years old.

Read more: Microsoft co-founder, Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen dies of cancer

Here's how many from the worlds of sports, politics and business are remembering Paul Allen.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.

But Paul wasn’t content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people’s lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, “If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it.” That’s the kind of person he was.

Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously.

View this post on Instagram

At a loss for words. RIP to a great man... much love and Respect!

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Oct 15, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

We have lost a friend and a giant. Mr. Allen, thank you for your extraordinary vision, your abundant generosity and for believing in all of us. By your example, you made us all better, kinder. May you Rest In Peace. Go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/qcRUt3ko6j — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 16, 2018

I am so saddened by the tragic news today of Paul’s passing. I was fortunate to get to know him, learn from him and witness all the passion he put into making our world a better place. I will miss him dearly. Thanks for all that you gave. Rest in Peace Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/8n2VNyz4cP — Chris McGowan (@ChrisDMcGowan) October 15, 2018

Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2018

All of #RipCity mourns today. Paul Allen loved our @trailblazers with every fiber of his being. Oregonians are so grateful for Paul and his extraordinary legacy. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 15, 2018

Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz — Microsoft (@Microsoft) October 15, 2018

You made the world a better place and changed the life trajectory of so many. Deepest condolences to your family and loved ones 🙏🏽 https://t.co/hvQkpUTPu2 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 16, 2018

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement today regarding the passing of Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/cXHQiUqnjQ — NBA (@NBA) October 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.



The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

Paul Allen did so so much for the city of Portland (and beyond).



Deepest sympathies from me and and my family and @ThornsFC & @TimbersFC .... may he rest in peace. — Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) October 15, 2018

Rest In Peace to this Beautiful mind. You’ll be forever remembered and missed. God bless you, Paul. https://t.co/ca515ownEr — Evan Turner (@thekidet) October 15, 2018

Paul Allen will never be forgotten. He was a great owner, an amazing leader and a truly wonderful person. I'm forever grateful that we got to share so many great moments together. His passion and dedication will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his family and friends. — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) October 15, 2018

Mr. Allen, thank you. A brilliant mind, a giving heart and an unforgettable legacy. Thoughts and prayers to your friends and family. May you Rest In Peace. It was an honor knowing you. pic.twitter.com/n8QL0r2W4W — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) October 15, 2018

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family🙏🏾 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

Just heard the news about the death of Paul Allen. I had the great honor of spending 7 years with him in Porltland. A great man who really loved the game and will be missed. RIP Mister Allen — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) October 15, 2018

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

“On behalf of the City, we are saddened to learn of Paul Allen's death. We are grateful that we have had his leadership as the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise for more than 30 years.

“His partnership with the City creating the Rose Quarter changed the face of the Portland. His ongoing investments in the Moda Center have kept it one of the most popular arenas in the NBA.

“A humble man, few recognize the extent of his charitable contributions. His long-term commitment to Portland youth organizations has touched the lives of thousands of kids.

“We will continue to work with our longstanding partners at Vulcan and Rip City Management; the best way to honor Paul is to build on his legacy.

“He will be sorely missed. We extend our sincere condolences to his family.”

Blazers GM Neil Olshey

“It was an honor and a privilege to know and work for Paul Allen these past six years. He was a man of unparalleled passion, creativity and vision that expected those with whom he surrounded himself to strive for the same standards of excellence he held himself to. I will miss his leadership in finding solutions to our challenges and am deeply saddened we will no longer be able to share the joys of our successes. My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Allen family and all that knew and loved him.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee

Paul Allen stands as a giant in Washington history for the genius vision that was so important to creating Microsoft with Bill Gates. That he went on to do so much more for our state, nation and the world puts him in rarefied company.

“Paul was a major philanthropist who believed in giving at home. Seattle is dotted with the results of his philanthropy and investments, from the unbelievable work of the Allen Institute for Brain Science to the preservation of the world-class Cinerama movie theater. He brought us a Super Bowl championship, a reverence for Jimi Hendrix and a vision for Seattle that today is home to some of the world’s most innovative biotech research and has been the cradle of the city’s economic boom.

“He cared about the larger world, too, stepping up to fight Ebola and working to preserve endangered animals. He exposed the dark depths of oceans and pioneered privately funded space flight.

“There’s little in the universe that didn’t interest Paul.

“Paul was a person who pushed so many intellectual envelopes and expanded human knowledge, and his legacy will live beyond bricks and mortar.

“In so many ways Paul Allen personified Washington state - innovative, caring and always willing to fight for equal rights for all.

“Trudi and I join people all over the world in sending our thoughts to Paul’s family and friends.”

Former Trail Blazer Terry Porter

"Paul was a very enthusiastic owner, wanted nothing but the best for the players to try and achieve the greatest goal and that was to win a championship."

“You know when he first bought the team, he was like a kid in the candy store. He was excited to be around the guys and showing up at the practice and asked us what we needed. (He was a) great supporter of trying to provide and give us everything we needed to get us to the next level, so from that perspective, that's what I remember most about him. Just having someone excited about having a professional team, having the opportunity to be around that group of guys and be in that team environment."

Paul Allen's sister, Jody Allen

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.

Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington

“We will hear so much about the tremendous impact that Paul has had on our state, our country, and the world—but the impact he has had on the people he worked with and those who knew him best cannot be understated. He leaves a legacy of compassion, innovation, and heart that none of us will soon forget, and all of us will honor. It was joy to know Paul and to see his incredible drive and incredible heart, and he will be missed by me and so many others.”

© 2018 KGW