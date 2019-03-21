NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video captured the hectic moments after a car slammed into a New Orleans beauty salon, setting the building on fire Wednesday night.

Authorities say two people were killed and four others were seriously hurt after a possibly stolen car crashed into Unity-1 Beauty Supply Hair Salon at Washington Avenue and South White Street sometime after 8 p.m.

RELATED: 2 dead, 4 hurt after car slams into New Orleans beauty salon, sparking major fire

Raw video recorded by an Eyewitness News viewer showed the hectic moments immediately after the crash as New Orleans police officers arrived at the scene.

In the video, you can hear people shout "get back" and "they got people in there (the building)."

Police say two people inside the car were killed and a woman and two children inside the building were hurt. Another woman, a customer getting her hair done, was rescued from the fire but suffered serious burns.

NOPD Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson said officers tried to pull over what they believed was a stolen car at the corner of Toledano and South Derbigny streets. The car sped away when police turned on their lights. Ferguson said officers then reported they saw smoke in the distance.

RELATED: 'It kind of blew up on them'

Ferguson said the crash and fire are under investigation, but from what he knows the officers did not chase the car.

NOPD’s Force Investigation Team was on the scene to investigate the traffic stop.

---

WWL-TV reporters Paul Murphy, Jade Cunningham and Mike Perlstein are following this story and will have live updates as this story develops.