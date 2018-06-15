Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a group of BMWs that were stolen from a tractor trailer at a truck stop.

Officers say the incident took place on June 10 at the Flying J on Fairfield Road.

According to police, a Peterbilt tractor trailer was parked there that day, on its way from Greenville, SC to Fresh Meadows, NY to deliver BMW SUVs.

The tractor trailer was stolen, and was found later that same day by deputies down in Dorchester County.

Police say four of the seven BMW were taken from the trailer. One of those stolen vehicles was later found in Lantana, Florida, which is just south of West Palm Beach and not far from Interstate 95.

CPD has released a surveillance picture of a suspect in the case, which is attached to this article.

They're also continuing to look for the following stolen vehicles:

A white 2018 Mineralweiss BMW – X5

A white 2018 Alpineweiss III BMW – X5

A silver 2018 Glacierssilber Metallic BMW – X3

Columbia Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

