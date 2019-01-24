ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A third suspect has been arrested in a December burglary, were burglars stole Christmas presents.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, “We had been searching for all three of these suspects almost immediately after the burglary,” he said. “We feel for the home owner to have to have this happen at any time but especially just before Christmas.”

Markese Wilson, 19, of Fort Motte. was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, grand larceny, two counts of malicious injury to real property, and criminal conspiracy.

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was denied for Wilson

Marquise Berry, 23, from Orangeburg, and Trey Gadson, 22, of Cope, were taken into custody last week Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and Special Operations officers served a warrant on an attempted murder suspect.

However, once inside the same apartment as the attempted murder suspect, they discovered several more individuals, three weapons including an AR-15, and more than 500 grams of marijuana.

Initially charged with drugs and weapons-related charges, Berry and Gadson were later charged with the same burglary as Wilson.

Wilson, though, was not part of the drugs and weapons seizure of last week.

Bond was denied last week on the first-degree burglary charges on Berry and Gadson while a cash or surety bond was set on their remaining charges.

Wilson was taken into custody early Tuesday by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators say that together the three men broke into a residence off Carver School Road on December 7.

The home owner returned home to find the door to the residence open.

At that point, the home owner realized someone taken a quantity of electronics and personal items after the home had broken into.

TVs, Christmas presents, a camera, a handgun, and a Yamaha four wheeler were among the nearly $10,000 worth of items missing.