Kamiyah Mobley is moving to Jacksonville this weekend, her biological father, Craig D. Aiken announced on Facebook Friday night.

Mobley, who is now 21, was kidnapped from University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville, just eight hours after she was born in 1998. Her kidnapper, Gloria Williams, moved her to Walterboro, S.C. and raised her as Alexis Manigo.

Mobley was found 18 years later, alive and well. Williams is now serving 18 years in prison for the crime.

RELATED: Kamiyah Mobley found 18 years after abduction from Jacksonville hospital, arrest made

On Friday, Aiken posted on Facebook, announcing Mobley is moving back to the city where she was born.

"This is a big step for both of us," Aiken said. "If you are as happy as we are help me welcome Kamiyah to Jacksonville."

RELATED: Commentary: The Kamiyah Mobley Story was ripped from the headlines

RELATED: Watch | Lifetime TV's trailer for 'Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story'

RELATED: Gloria Williams' appeal is denied; prison sentence for kidnapping baby Kamiyah Mobley upheld