This mom and daughter duo are creating dolls of color that will make your heart smile

What makes Jayla's Heirlooms unique is that it works with artisans around the world to create the unique set of dolls of diversity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mom and her daughter are creating handmade dolls of diversity with artisans from all over the world.

This past November, Nicole Hawthorne and her daughter Jayla launched Jayla’s Heirlooms.

It’s a collection of Black and brown handmade dolls that are designed with the help of artisans across the world including Belgium, Paris and even prototypes in South Africa.

Shortly after launching, Jayla’s Heirlooms also won its first $10,000 micro-grant from NC Idea’s startup initiative

“To hear mom's say that she looks just like me or she’s brown like me or her hair is natural like mine is the reason we’re doing this," Nicole Hawthorne said.

What's next?

The mom and daughter duo are currently working on their first branded doll that will become available on Amazon exclusive in November.

