THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) served a search warrant on the home of a missing Thornton family who has not been seen since the morning of Monday, March 30.

Inside the home, officers discovered an illegal marijuana grow and are asking for help in locating the missing family members, including a two-year-old toddler.

Relatives of Liu Nei Li and Zaiqiao Feng reported to police that they found the family's 5-year-old daughter in the front yard of the home alone at 9:30 p.m. on the night of March 30.

Police said the relatives did not report the family missing until 24 hours after they found the 5-year old alone, on March 31 around 9:30 p.m. at night.

The young daughter told police that her parents left and said they were going to the grocery store on Monday, but never returned to the home.

The three missing family members, Li, Feng and 2-year-old Anny Li, were last seen leaving their home in the 4050 block of 130th Way in a gray 2008 Toyota Highlander with Colorado plates 231-REZ, TPD said.

TPD is looking for any information on the location of the family, their car or the status of their welfare. Police have talked to family members and neighbors about the missing family, but their whereabouts are still a mystery.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 720-977-5150.

RELATED: In one week, there have been at least 6 reports of police impersonators in Colorado

RELATED: 'It's a total loss:' Large fire at Boyer's Coffee in Adams County

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS