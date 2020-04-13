COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe weather has caused thousands of power outages across the Midlands.

As of 6:52 a.m., according to Dominion Energy, about 46,000 power outages are being reported across the state. At the peak of the outages, Dominion Energy was reporting about 48,000 outages at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Another 90,000 outages statewide are being reported by the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.

For the latest on power outages from Dominion Energy, click here. For the latest on outages from the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, click here.

The severe weather has also caused downed trees and power lines as well as flooded streets.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking people to be mindful of debris on the roads during their morning commute.