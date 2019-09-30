SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — A couple wanted in several counties rammed a patrol car before leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash in Sevierville, according to investigators.

In a press release, Sevier Co. Sheriff Ron Seals said that a deputy pulled over a black Ford truck that was displaying improper registration in the area of Middle Creek and Veterans Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The truck stopped, but as the deputy started to get out of his car, the driver put his truck in reverse and rammed into the cruiser, according to the release.

The truck raced off from the scene, and while deputies were in pursuit, the release said one of the people in the car called 911 and made threats to law enforcement and other vehicles.

David Jackson

SCSO

The truck eventually crashed on Veterans Boulevard. Both people in the truck, David Allen Jackson, 32 of Mount Carmel, and Stephanie Renee Gillespie, 27, of Elizabethton, were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Both Jackson and Gillespie were wanted for active, outstanding warrants from Sullivan and Washington Counties.

Jackson has been released and was taken to the Sevier County Jail, where he faces multiple felony charges including aggravated assault, felony evading and reckless endangerment.

The truck was reported stolen in Sullivan County.

Previous story

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened during a pursuit on Veterans Boulevard in Sevierville.

As of 4:40 p.m., the southbound lanes of Veterans Blvd. are closed and traffic is being rerouted down Middle Creek Rd. The northbound lanes of Veterans Blvd. are open, according to a tweet from the Sevierville Police Dept.

THP said the pursuit involved the Sevierville Police Dept. (SPD) and the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, though a spokesperson for SPD said they were not involved in the chase and were only assisting now with traffic control.

The SPD said there were injuries in the crash.