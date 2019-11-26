ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says three of its deputies were hospitalized after they began feeling the effects of possible exposure to fentanyl.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday when deputies arrested a man on felony drug charges in East Orange County. As the deputies were sending him to jail, they say the man started to show signs of overdosing.

Deputies pulled over and called the fire department and extra units to help.

Narcan was given to the man with "positive results," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Afterward, three deputies at the scene said they started to feel the effects of possible exposure to fentanyl.

The deputies and the man were sent to be treated at a nearby hospital as a precaution. All are expected to the alright, according to the sheriff's office.

