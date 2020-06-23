Money Monday: Three numbers to double-check before the 2020 tax deadline

Have you filed your taxes yet? If not, Steven Hughes from Know Money Inc., has three things you should double-check before you file.

Tax Day 2020 was moved from April 15 to July 15 because of the pandemic.

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, Steven Hughes, founder of Know Money Inc., tells News 19 three things that you need to double-check before you submit your filings:

Calculations: Whether you're using tax filing software or a tax professional, your filing can only be as accurate as the numbers on your input in your form. Gather all of your income, expenses, and deductions for 2019. Income Reports: Be sure to file all of your income reports for your state and federal taxes. Double-check your W-2 and all of the form 1099s that you may have received from a college for a tuition bill, a client from additional income, or income from a retirement fund. Charitable contributions: Collect receipts for all of the money and items you donated last year. If you donated more than $250 to an organization, you should've received an acknowledgment letter you can use for filing. If you need to organize your contributions digitally, create an email address specifically for donations in the future.

For more money tips, check out these stories below: