COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures were mild Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. Our temperatures today will be in that same range.

High pressure will settle over the area today. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 50s.

High pressure will move offshore and temperatures will rise to potential record levels over the next several days.

The record high Friday is 88° set in 1994. We are looking for a high temperature of 89 degrees Friday.

Saturday could be even hotter. We are expecting temperatures to climb into the lower 90s. The record high Saturday is 92° set in 1907.

A weak cold front will approach the area Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

The next several days will be dry, but March has been a wet month. The Columbia airport has gotten at least a trace of rain 15 of the first 25 days of the month.

WLTX

Even though the next few days will be very warm, some cooler weather is expected.

The 8-14 temperature outlook indicates, cooler-than-normal conditions for us April 2-8.

WLTX

Even though it may be tempting to plant your spring garden, it would probably be best to hold off for now.