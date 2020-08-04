COLUMBIA, S.C. — An isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm.

Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. A shower or storm may develop today. If a storm does form, there is a small chance the storm could be strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. The greatest risk would be damaging wind gusts, but some hail will be possible too.

The higher resolution forecast models are indicating a chance for showers and storms early Thursday morning. The bulk of any rain should be out of the area by mid-morning.

WLTX

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday too. The greatest risk again will be damaging wind gusts, but some hail will be possible too.

Temperatures will likely be impacted if we do get some rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s by the afternoon Thursday.

A cold front will push through the area later in the day on Thursday. It will be a windy day with winds out of the west at 20 mph with higher gusts.

Good Friday will be noticeably cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be a little warm Saturday, and the start of Easter weekend should be dry.

Showers and storms are likely for Easter Sunday. Global forecast models disagree on the timing of the rain, but heavy rainfall is possible.

There will be a threat of severe weather for parts of the South, but confidence for severe weather for the Midlands is low at this point.