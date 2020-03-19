COLUMBIA, S.C. — The spring equinox is tonight at 11:49, but it may feel more like summer later today with highs in the middle 80s.

Temperatures started off warm this morning. Most areas had low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

The clouds will give way to some sunshine later today. Winds will be out of the SSW and temperatures will climb. Look for highs in the middle 80s this afternoon.

The record high for today is 88° set in 2012. We are forecasting a high of 87° under partly cloudy skies.

A few clouds will be possible tonight. Lows will only drop into the middle 60s.

Temperatures will be very warm again on Friday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. The record high temperature tomorrow is 89° set in 1982.

With the temperatures increasing, the pollen levels will be increasing too. Tree pollen will be high the next several days.

Pollen levels will get a little better Sunday, but we are also expecting rain.

A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, but there will be a better chance for rain Sunday.

Highs Saturday will be in the lower 80s, but Sunday highs may only be in the lower to middle 60s.

Rain is expected Monday, but gradually the chance of showers will decrease. Temperatures will increase towards the middle of the next workweek.

After Monday, the warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to stick around through the rest of the month.

