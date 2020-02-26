COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will move through the state tonight. The front will bring much-cooler temperatures to the area Thursday.

Clouds and a few showers moved through the area Wednesday, but most of the Midlands stayed dry. The southern and eastern parts of the state got the most rain Wednesday.

High temperatures Wednesday only topped out in the low to middle 60s with the clouds and the rain in place.

The front will move through tonight, this will bring an end to any rain and the clouds will begin to move out.

Temperatures Thursday will start off in the upper 30s under clear skies.

Thursday afternoon will be noticeably cooler. Highs will be in the lower 50s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, this will make it feel a little cooler at times.

Clear skies are expected Thursday night into early Friday. Lows will start off in the lower 30s for the last day of the workweek. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 50s.

A weak disturbance will swing through the area late Friday or very early Saturday. No rain is expected. This will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air to the area though.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower to middle 50s under sunny skies.

Sunday will be a little warmer. High temperatures will be seasonable for March 1, topping out in the lower 60s.

The dry weather will continue into Monday through Tuesday. High temperatures will be on the rise through the workweek.

The next best chance for rain will be Wednesday.