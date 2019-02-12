COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many across the country will spend the coming days searching for Christmas trees.

However, a tight supply of real trees could mean less selection and higher prices for consumers.

Bryan Bouknight has been helping supply trees with his family since he was a child.

"You can look at the smile; they get excited, you know they got the right tree," Bouknight said.

This year, he says hot climate and lasting affects from the 2008 recession have lead to a shortage of trees.

"Well, we just ain't got big trees. We got a bunch of small trees, but you can't get the big one's," he said. "People want the big one's, but you can't get what you can't get what you can't get."

According to Bouknight, it takes about 10 years to grow a 10-12 ft tree, and, with the recession, came a shortage of trees planted -- just one cause of a decrease in larger trees.

"You know, you've got to wait for the small one's to grow up and get bigger; takes a while," he said.

With less supply, that could me higher prices for consumers. However, the National Christmas Tree Association anticipates that there will be enough real trees for everyone who wants one this year.

To learn more on the shortage and find out where you can find a tree visit here.