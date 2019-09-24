DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A citizen's tip led the Darlington Sheriff's Department to an arrest and a seizure of drugs.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested McKenzie Michael Stevens, 21, of Hartsville today on W. Bobo Newsom highway following a tip from a citizen.

“Investigators took a tip from a concerned citizen and immediately opened an investigation,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “That investigation resulted in the arrest of Stevens.”

Stevens is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators allege they located Stevens in possession of approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 grams of marijuana.

Stevens remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.