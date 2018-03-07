GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - More pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other time – and the 5th is the busiest day at animal shelters.

So, how do you keep your four-legged friends safe and calm? We’ve got a few tips for you.

First, when the fireworks are flying, try playing some white noise or ambient music to help drown out the booms. And close those curtains to keep your canine or cat calm during the show.

Go for safety, but make it fashion. “Thundershirts” are a way to accessorize your animal that will gently hug them to reduce stress. Put that dirty laundry to good use and pull a shirt from the hamper for your pooch to snuggle with. Bonus, make it a cozy little cave or safe space.

Exercise them during the day of, early and often. Burning off some of that excess energy throughout the big day will naturally make a more tired dog a calmer dog.

Finally, make sure that your pet has been chipped and has up-to-date tags with your contact info just in case the 4th of July festivities prove to be too much.

All set? Run through this checklist to help keep your pets safe during the big show.

Collar, tag and microchip your pet with up-to-date information

Acclimate your pet to noises and lights

Secure your fences and exit doors

Leave pets at home with a safe space

Keep party/picnic foods out of pets' reach

Be aware of warm weather hazards

Clean up fireworks debris

