BRANDON, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy died after his parents accidentally ran over him in their vehicle Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. while the family was leaving the Waffle House parking lot on State Road 60 in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the mother and father each thought the other parent had placed him inside their SUV.

Investigators said the father was driving and accidentally hit him with the vehicle's front right tire -- causing severe head injuries.

The child was pronounced dead at Brandon Hospital.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in the tragic accident.



