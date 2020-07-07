x
Skip Navigation

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

news

Illinois toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

Police say two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out and attacked her in her playpen.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say an Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party.

Police in Joliet say the 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body.” The child’s parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom. 

Police say two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out. The owner found a dog biting the child. 

She died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. 

More local stories

RELATED: Man wanted for attacking 12-year-old boy who was dancing in Cape Girardeau: 'A violent and completely unprovoked attack'

RELATED: Massive hole opens on Lindell near Forest Park, 2nd water main break in a year

RELATED: Man punched deputy after Fourth of July pursuit in Columbia, Illinois, police say

RELATED: Employee at Richmond Heights Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: St. Louis firefighters called to 50% more fires this Fourth of July than in 2019