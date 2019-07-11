CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A City of Tonawanda man is facing three felony charges after police say he spiked the food of several family members.

According to police, Andrew Ditch, 34, put Epsom salts and laxatives in the family's food and the water reservoir of the family's coffee machine. The family members knew something was wrong when they all started to suffer from nausea, abdominal pain and severe diarrhea after meals. Investigators did find evidence of chemicals in the home.

Ditch is facing 2 counts attempted assault and 2 counts of violation of an order of protection; both of those are felonies. He's also facing several misdemeanor charges of criminal tampering and disobeying an order of protection.

Ditch was arraigned and is being held on $5,000 bail. He will return to court tomorrow for a felony hearing.