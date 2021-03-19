Attorney Tony Buzbee says 12 women now suing Deshaun Watson, alleging civil or sexual assault

Seven lawsuits have been filed so far and Buzbee said he expects to file the others soon. He said 10 other women have contacted him.

HOUSTON — Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said Friday a total of twelve women are now suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, alleging civil or sexual assault.

At last check, records show Buzbee has filed seven of the lawsuits but he said in a news conference that he will file five more soon.

Buzbee said he's been contacted by 10 additional women.

The women in the lawsuits are all referred to as Jane Doe. They are said to be licensed massage therapists.

Some of the details below are graphic.

The first lawsuit came from a woman who met with Watson at her home last March. The second lawsuit claimed last August, Watson paid to have a woman fly from Atlanta to give him a massage at a hotel. The third lawsuit claimed Watson forced a massage therapist to perform oral sex on him during a session in Dec. 2020.

The latest lawsuits allege Watson exposed himself to four different women who all work in various wellness and massage services. The lawsuits accuse Watson of moving his body during the massages so his penis would touch the women's hands and one lawsuit even claims he harassed one of the women by kissing her against her will.

On Thursday, Buzbee said a total of nine women have come forward, all willing to bring cases against Watson. There are no criminal charges. These are all civil cases.

Watson posted a denial on Twitter Tuesday. He said he initially denied a 'baseless six-figure settlement demand' from Buzbee. He also says he has 'never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.'

NFL investigating accusations against Watson

Thursday afternoon, the NFL confirmed they are looking into the case under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Texans released a statement about the NFL’s investigation and allegations against the team’s quarterback. It reads as follows.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.

We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL’s investigation concludes.”

Friday morning, Deshaun Watson's agent, David Mulugheta spoke out against the allegations being thrown at his client.

He posted to Twitter, "Sex assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth."

Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted.



Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted.



I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) March 19, 2021