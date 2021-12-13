Here's how to check if tornado relief fundraisers are legitimate, per BBB

The Better Business Bureau says when disaster strikes, so do scammers.

ATLANTA — As nonprofit organizations and kind-hearted individuals mobilize to assist tornado victims, the Better Business Bureau is warning that not every relief drive is what it may seem

A historic quad-state weather system barreled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, with multiple tornadoes devastating everything within its path.

Kentucky's governor said the death toll could reach 100 as rescue crews search the rubble for survivors. Dozens of other storm victims lost loved ones, precious belongings and their homes.

The BBB said though many have the urge to help, they want people to verify the charitable source before donating.

Here are the BBB's tips for crowdfunding:

Give to people and organizations you know .

It is safest to give to crowdfunding postings of people one personally knows. If that is not possible, consider a posting that is being managed by an established charitable organization that can be checked out, the BBB said.

. It is safest to give to crowdfunding postings of people one personally knows. If that is not possible, consider a posting that is being managed by an established charitable organization that can be checked out, the BBB said. Not all crowdfunding sites operate alike.

Some crowdfunding platforms do a better job of vetting postings and projects that appear on their site than others. Review the site’s description of its procedures. The BBB said if an organization or platform takes precautions, they generally announce that fact loudly.

Some crowdfunding platforms do a better job of vetting postings and projects that appear on their site than others. Review the site’s description of its procedures. The BBB said if an organization or platform takes precautions, they generally announce that fact loudly. See if the posting describes how funds will be used.

Vague descriptions of how the collected funds will be used should also be a red flag, according to the BBB. Thoughtful collections will take the added step of identifying and verifying needs before money is raised. If they explain how they will get the funds to those in need or post updates, that's a huge plus. Transparency is key when donating.

Vague descriptions of how the collected funds will be used should also be a red flag, according to the BBB. Thoughtful collections will take the added step of identifying and verifying needs before money is raised. If they explain how they will get the funds to those in need or post updates, that's a huge plus. Transparency is key when donating. Don’t assume pictures represent an official connection to the person or family identified.

Unfortunately, some crowdfunding postings may be using pictures of needy individuals without their permission. As a result, you can’t assume an official connection, the BBB says.

The agency recommends checking out shelters and emergency centers working to help others through the devastation.