COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is closing some roads while they make necessary repairs.

The Elmwood Park area from Rembert Street from Brian Ave to Price Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12. Detour signs will be in place as City of Columbia Water Works fixes the road.

If you have any questions you can call the Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.