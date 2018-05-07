Lexington, SC (WLTX) - An well-traveled stretch of Interstate 20 in Lexington County was blocked for a good bit of the morning after a multi-vehicle accident Thursday.

The collision was in the westbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 58, which is at the U.S. 1 exit.

At one point all lanes were blocked, but now traffic is moving again. Traffic cams in the area showed a significant back up of traffic.

State troopers say the collision involved an overturned camper and several other cars.

There's no word on the severity of any of the injuries.

© 2018 WLTX