Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A well-traveled stretch of Interstate 20 in Lexington County is blocked due to an accident.

The collision is in the westbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 58, which is at the U.S. 1 exit.

All lanes are blocked.

Troopers have not yet given details on the accident that led up to the collision. Traffic cams in the area showed a significant back up of traffic.

