COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Transportation Penny Advisory Committee (TPAC) met Monday to discuss the status of projects within the Penny Tax Program as Richland County works to fully take over the projects.

In March of this year, Richland County Council voted not to renew their contract with the Program Development Team (PDT), which is made up of three construction companies.

The PDT oversaw the penny tax construction project for the past five years. Now their contract with the county will expire on November 3, 2019.

Council also voted to withhold payments to the PDT, pending the results of an audit by the S.C. Department of Revenue, into the penny tax program.

During the TPAC meeting the county transportation director explained to the committee that his office is ready for the task at hand.

"We've been transitioning for a while, weekly meetings, attending everything, really getting dialed in to all of the in's and out's of the program," says Michael Niermeier, Richland County Transportation Director. "Nothing is going to be perfect. No plan survives first contact. There's are always unknowns out there, but I think the PDT and Mr. [David] Beaty have done a great job of trying to make us aware of some of the nuances they have experienced in the last five years."

According to the September 2019 monthly progress report, done by the PDT, many projects are on hold saying quote "Numerous projects are no longer active while future design firms are determined and County Council addresses funding."

That includes projects like the widenings of Broad River Road, Blythewood Road and Atlas Road.

The PDT also identified three projects, that if modified, could save $52 million for the program, but those again would have to get council approval.

"It's in draft and hasn't gone to council yet, but that's what came out of the Transportation AD HOC committee," explained Niermeier

