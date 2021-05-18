What is causing trash pickup delays in Richland County?

The GM of Solid Waste & Recycling and the Director of Public Works say staffing issues with contracted haulers is the reason.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officials say the pandemic is causing shortages of contracted trash haulers.

"We're working with the haulers to find out they are having the same issues of hiring and retaining entry-level positions," said GM of Solid Waste & Recycling John Ansell. "They have less number of trucks on the roads servicing the same number of citizens."

Those shortages are causing delays in the curbside pickup of garbage and yard waste across the county.

"Where it's noticed the most is going to be your curbside trash and curbside recycling because those are the services the majority of our citizens use," explained Ansell.

The Ombudsman's Office provides efficient, effective customer service to residents and can help them get the answers they need.



If you have questions, concerns or want to place a service request call the Ombudsman at 803-929-6000. pic.twitter.com/C7qHBez2n3 — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) May 17, 2021

The GM of solid waste and recycling, and the director of public works, Mike Maloney, say there is no timeline when contractors can resolve the delays. Maloney says in the meantime, services will continue.

"Keep your trash out because may think they passed you by, when in fact they just haven't got there yet," said Maloney. "It might be they were picking up mid-day, and now it's evening, or into the next day in some areas."

Residents are encouraged to use these drop-off locations within the county.

The Clemson Road drop-off-site. The site is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily except for Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Lower Richland drop-off center accepts bulk items, metal, construction debris, electronics, waste tires, latex paint, and recycling materials. Updated hours for the site are 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sundays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The site is closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Richland County's C & C&D landfill. It operates 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays.