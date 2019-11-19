ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For folks in Orangeburg in need of a place to find a hot meal, Trinity United Methodist church has them covered.

The church will host their November Feast and Fellowship Wednesday November 20th from noon to 1 p.m.

The meal is opened to the general public and is first come first served.

The meal offering actually takes place every third Wednesday of the month and the organizers share why the offering is so important.

"It's a way to help people in need in the community" says Henry J. Robinson, an organizer for the meal, "For the most part can't provide for themselves or just get a balance meal once or twice a month we do what we can. During the holiday season there's an extra incentive to get those individuals who are not able to afford and individuals from the community who just want to come out."