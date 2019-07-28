COLUMBIA, S.C. — A tropical wave located in the eastern Caribbean, recently named invest 95L, is the latest disturbance the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for possible development.

The area of thunderstorms is forecast to move northwest across the north-central Caribbean Sea over the next few days. Puerto Rico and Hispaniola could see locally heavy rainfall and some flooding as it moves across the islands.

Over the next two days, the National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance only a 10% chance of development and a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

WLTX

Greater development is not expected at this point as the system is forecast to move over land, which would dampen any strength that it could have.

By the end of the week, the system is forecast to move over the Straits of Florida. Conditions here may be more suitable for tropical development, but this far out, forecasting any path or intensity is difficult.

The WLTX Weather Team and National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor this system for any potential impacts that may arise across the Midlands.