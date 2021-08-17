A truck carrying Jack Daniel's bottles crashed in east Columbus early Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A truck carrying Jack Daniel's bottles crashed in east Columbus early Tuesday morning, temporarily backing up traffic on a portion of Interstate 70.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation later confirmed the bottles were empty at the time of the crash.

The east side ramp from I-70 west to I-270 south briefly closed, but has since reopened. ODOT has asked drivers to avoid the area while crews continue to clear the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.