ORANGEBURG, S.C. — If you and your family are looking for some extra candy come Halloween tomorrow night Orangeburg emergency medical services is hosting their first trunk or treat event at EMS headquarters from 6 to 8 p.m.

"We would like to have the kids come to a safe place so they don’t have to go door to door trick treating for candy" says Stephanie Givens, director of Orageburg county Emergency Medical Services. "This our first year hosting this and in spite of the rain we’re still going to uphold our end of the bargain by having a drive through so they can come through our Bay Area and we’ll pass out candy for the kids."

OCSO

The Orangeburg county sheriffs department will also be hosting a trunk or treat at the same time at 1520 Ellis Ave Orangeburg, SC as they want to remind everyone to be safe, be seen and have a happy Halloween.