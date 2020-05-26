ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state.
Mobile testing sites for Tuesday, May 26 will run from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Orangeburg county.
The following testing sites are:
- The Technology Center located at 3721 Magnolia St, Orangeburg, SC
- Eutawville Community Center located at 419 Porcher Ave, Eutawville SC
- Rowesville Community Center located at 125 Oak St, Rowesville, SC
For a full list of testing sites across SC, click here.
All DHEC mobile and popup testing clinics are free. This is apart of DHEC's ongoing effort to increase testing in under-served and rural communities across the state.
*Kroger Health partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.