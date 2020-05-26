ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state.

Mobile testing sites for Tuesday, May 26 will run from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Orangeburg county.

The following testing sites are:

The Technology Center located at 3721 Magnolia St, Orangeburg, SC

Eutawville Community Center located at 419 Porcher Ave, Eutawville SC

Rowesville Community Center located at 125 Oak St, Rowesville, SC

All DHEC mobile and popup testing clinics are free. This is apart of DHEC's ongoing effort to increase testing in under-served and rural communities across the state.

*Kroger Health partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.