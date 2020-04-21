COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak cold front will move through the area today. This may spark off an isolated shower this afternoon.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our normal high temperature for this time of the year is 78 degrees.

Weak, cool high pressure will move into the area later this evening. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start off in the middle to upper 40s.

Lots of sunshine is expected for the start of the day. High temperatures will be a little cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s. Later Wednesday, clouds will start to increase.

Rain will be possible by daybreak on Thursday. During the afternoon and evening hours, there will be a chance for thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the southern Midlands under an enhanced risk for severe weather. This is the area with the greatest risk for severe storms Thursday.

Unfortunately, this is the same area that was ravaged by tornadoes last week.

Severe thunderstorms are possible for the rest of state too according to the Storm Prediction Center, but the chance is a little lower.

If severe thunderstorms develop, the greatest risk will be damaging wind gusts, but heavy rainfall will be possible too.

The Weather Prediction Center is expecting up to 2" of rain for the Midlands over the next seven days with most of that coming on Thursday.

Some lingering rain will be possible early Friday, but most of the day should be dry.

The chance for rain will return over the weekend.