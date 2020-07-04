COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening. The warmer-than-normal temperatures will stick around through Thursday.

There is a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon mainly between 3 and 8 PM.

An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

If a severe storm were to develop, the greatest risk would be damaging winds and hail.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Once we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will end. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s.

Showers and storms may form Wednesday too. During the heat of the day storms may move through the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Temperatures may be even hotter Thursday. We could possibly have our first 90 degree day of the year.

It will cool off for Good Friday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 70 degrees.

Saturday will be mild and dry, but Easter Sunday could be stormy.