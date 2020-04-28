COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be sunny and warm across the Midlands. The chance for rain returns very late Wednesday.

Tuesday started off chilly. Low temperatures were in the middle 40s for most locations.

This afternoon will be sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few clouds will move back into the area overnight. Look for lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Wednesday morning.

The daylight hours of Wednesday will probably be dry, but very late in the day showers and storms will return to the area. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front will approach later in the day, showers and storms will be likely. Our forecast model brings the rain into the Midlands by 8 or 9 PM Wednesday. The showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours into early Thursday.

Some of the storms could be strong. There is a small chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather, but this is their lowest risk level.

WLTX

If severe thunderstorms were to develop, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A few lingering showers will be possible very Thursday, but it will be noticeably cooler. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend starting Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the last day of the workweek.

It will be even warmer over the weekend. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 80s Saturday, but we may hit 90 by Sunday.

If we were to reach 90 degrees, this would be the warmest we have been this season. So far this spring, we have not hit 90 yet. On average, Columbia’s first 90 degree day is on April 30.

WLTX

The summer-like weather probably will not stick around. The 8-14 day temperature outlook is indicating cooler-than-normal conditions for us between May 5 and May 11.