'You feel like nobody is fighting for you': Twins born into foster care go the extra mile for kids like them

Davon and Tavon Woods are now 26. They want foster youth to see someone is willing to walk the extra mile for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — May is National Foster Care Month. Two young men who were born into the foster care system are taking the steps to raise awareness for our youth in foster care.

Twins Davon and Tavon woods are walking 176 miles from Statesboro, GA to Jacksonville, FL to prove a point. They want foster kids to know there are people who will walk the extra mile for you.

“The sheriff is behind us supporting," the twins said as they began their walk. Their local sheriff’s office is escorting the twins as they begin their hike to Jacksonville.

“We really want the kids to be able to see that someone is willing to walk that extra mile because being born in the system, you feel like nobody is fighting for you," Davon said.

“Also showing endurance," said Tavon. "How we endure life and being adopted and foster care. This walk is based off endurance. No matter how tough the journey gets, we are going to make it to our destination.”

Born into foster care and adopted at age 2, the Woods brothers say they didn’t know who they were.

Driving north on US 301 this week? Keep an eye out for these brothers! Davon & Tavon Woods were born into foster care. They are walking 176 miles from Statesboro, GA to #Jacksonville, FL to raise awareness during Nat'l #FosterCareAwarenessMonth. More on #GMJ! pic.twitter.com/W81IfBXnMM — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) May 24, 2022

“A lot of people think that once you get adopted they think that everything is all good," Davon said. "9 times out of 10 its kind of worse because there are no case workers involved anymore. Growing up we didn’t know what love was.”

Nearly half a million kids are walking in their shoes. The Childcare Welfare website says there are 407,000 kids in the foster system.

“A child in the system, all they want to do is be loved," Davon said. The want someone to show that affection, that support. We was missing out on that.”

They will be arriving in Jacksonville on Friday, if weather permits. They’ll mostly be walking on US 301.