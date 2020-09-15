Early morning shootings injure multiple people in Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating two early morning shootings that injured three people.
Investigators say the two incidents happened around 4:30 a.m. at Edgewood Avenue and McAlister Street.
According to police, the victims received what appears to be non-life threatening lower body injuries. At this time, there is no update on the condition of the victims.
Police say that there is no suspect yet and they are working to determine if the incidents are related.
