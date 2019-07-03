COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people are dead after a car accident on I-77 Wednesday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones the accident happened around 6:45 PM in the northbound lane of I-77 near the 28mm.

A 2008 Nissan had stopped because of traffic on the highway when it was struck from behind by a 2005 Toyota SUV according to troopers. Both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.