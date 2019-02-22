LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two Lexington County Bi-Lo stores are set to close next month after Southeastern Grocers cited the stores were "underperforming."

Southeastern Grocers said the two stores that are closing are the Bi-Lo stores at 421 Columbia Avenue in Lexington and 2916 Emanuel Church Road in West Columbia.

"We realize that the closure of an underperforming store in your community can be challenging," said Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Joe Caldwell. "We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made."

Caldwell said the process of closing the stores typically takes about 30 days. The two stores are expected to close on or before March 25.